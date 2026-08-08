In 2026 BMW M 1000 R or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW M 1000 R Price starts at Rs. 33.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). M 1000 R engine makes power and torque 209.4 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. The M 1000 R mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
M 1000 R vs Gold Wing Comparison