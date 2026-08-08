hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesM 1000 R vs Gold Wing

BMW M 1000 R vs Honda Gold Wing

In 2026 BMW M 1000 R or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW M 1000 R Price starts at Rs. 33.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). M 1000 R engine makes power and torque 209.4 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. The M 1000 R mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
M 1000 R vs Gold Wing Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M 1000 r Gold wing
BrandBMWHonda
Price₹ 33.5 Lakhs₹ 39.9 Lakhs
Mileage15.6 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1833 cc
Power209.4 PS PS126.4 PS PS

Filters
M 1000 R
BMW M 1000 R
Standard
₹33.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
50th Anniversary Edition
₹39.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L21.1 L
Wheelbase
1455 mm1695 mm
Kerb Weight
199 Kg390 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm745 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-200/55-17Front :-130/70-R18 Rear :-200/55-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm316 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
280 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
209.4 PS @ 13750 rpm126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm73 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 11100 rpm170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
999 cc1833 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water And oil-cooled in-line four-cylinder, four-stroke engine with four titanium valves per cylinderLiquid-cooled 4 Stroke 24 valve SOHC Flat-6
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressure
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
46
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed7 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm73 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Riding modes Pro - Rain | Road | Dynamic | Race | Race Pro 1–3 , ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Shift assistant Pro, Automatic Hill Start Control (HSC) Pro, Dynamic Damping Control (DDC), Tyre pressure control (TPC), Drop sensor-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes, 7 Inch TFT Display
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
37,13,47539,90,000
Ex-Showroom Price
33,50,00039,90,000
RTO
2,68,0000
Insurance
95,4750
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
79,81785,760

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition gets cosmetic changes and new features.
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition revealed, gets more features and colours
12 Feb 2025
The 50th Anniversary Honda Gold Wing Tour will be available in a single DCT variant with Bordeaux Red Metallic colour
Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary launched at 39.90 lakh
30 May 2025
2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour uses a six-cylinder engine.
Auto recap, May 30: Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary Edition launched, 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched and more
31 May 2025
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
BMW M 1000 R roadster gets aerodynamic winglets and track-focused electronics.
BMW M 1000 R launched in India at 33.5 lakh, deliveries to begin in May 2026
16 Mar 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The 2025 BMW X3 has been launched in India and it starts at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75.80 lakh for the petrol variant.
BMW aims record sales in India in 2025 with iX1 LWB, says Vikram Pawah
21 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
3 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers