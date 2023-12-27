Saved Articles

BMW M 1000 R vs Honda Gold Wing

In 2023 BMW M 1000 R or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

M 1000 R
BMW M 1000 R
Standard
₹33.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
DCT + Airbag
₹27.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
206.5 bhp @ 14500 rpm126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm73 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 11000 rpm170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
999 cc1833 cc
Cooling System
Water/Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressure
No Of Cylinders
4-
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed7 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
80 mm73 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
36,74,37743,43,663
Ex-Showroom Price
33,00,00039,16,055
RTO
2,89,0003,13,284
Insurance
85,37775,164
Accessories Charges
039,160
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
78,97693,362

