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HomeCompare BikesM 1000 R vs Street Glide Special [2021-2022]

BMW M 1000 R vs Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022]

In 2026 BMW M 1000 R or Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW M 1000 R Price starts at Rs. 33.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Price starts at Rs. 37.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). M 1000 R engine makes power and torque 209.4 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, Street Glide Special [2021-2022] engine makes power & torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Street Glide Special [2021-2022] in 4 colours. The M 1000 R mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Street Glide Special [2021-2022] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl.
M 1000 R vs Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M 1000 r Street glide special [2021-2022]
BrandBMWHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 33.5 Lakhs₹ 37.49 Lakhs
Mileage15.6 kmpl16.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1868 cc
Power209.4 PS PS93.8 PS PS

Filters
M 1000 R
BMW M 1000 R
Standard
₹33.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Glide Special [2021-2022]
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022]
STD
₹37.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW M 1000 R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Disc Break View
Front Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L22.7 L
Wheelbase
1455 mm1625 mm
Kerb Weight
199 Kg375 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm690 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-200/55-17Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/55-18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminum
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
280 kmph-
Max Power
209.4 PS @ 13750 rpm93.8 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm114.3 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 11100 rpm158 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
999 cc1868 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Water And oil-cooled in-line four-cylinder, four-stroke engine with four titanium valves per cylinderMilwaukee-Eight™ 114
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm102 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
YesStreet
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding modes Pro - Rain | Road | Dynamic | Race | Race Pro 1–3 , ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Shift assistant Pro, Automatic Hill Start Control (HSC) Pro, Dynamic Damping Control (DDC), Tyre pressure control (TPC), Drop sensorELECTRONIC LINKED BRAKING, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
37,13,47541,25,594
Ex-Showroom Price
33,50,00037,49,000
RTO
2,68,0002,99,920
Insurance
95,47576,674
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
79,81788,675

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