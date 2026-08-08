In 2026 BMW M 1000 R or Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW M 1000 R Price starts at Rs. 33.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Price starts at Rs. 37.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). M 1000 R engine makes power and torque 209.4 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, Street Glide Special [2021-2022] engine makes power & torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Street Glide Special [2021-2022] in 4 colours. The M 1000 R mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Street Glide Special [2021-2022] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl.
M 1000 R vs Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M 1000 r
|Street glide special [2021-2022]
|Brand
|BMW
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 33.5 Lakhs
|₹ 37.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.6 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|209.4 PS PS
|93.8 PS PS