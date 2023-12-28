In 2023 BMW M 1000 R or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis In 2023 BMW M 1000 R or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW M 1000 R Price starts at Rs 33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special Price starts at Rs 34.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). M 1000 R engine makes power and torque 206.5 bhp @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 11000 rpm. On the other hand, Harley Davidson Road Glide Special engine makes power & torque 93.8 PS PS & 163 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Road Glide Special in 3 colours. The M 1000 R mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Road Glide Special mileage is around 17.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less