BMW M 1000 R vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special

In 2023 BMW M 1000 R or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis ...Read More

M 1000 R
BMW M 1000 R
Standard
₹33.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
Road Glide Special BS6
₹34.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
206.5 bhp @ 14500 rpm-
Stroke
49.7 mm114 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 11000 rpm163 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
999 cc1868 cc
Cooling System
Water/Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
No Of Cylinders
4-
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
80 mm102 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
36,74,37738,82,529
Ex-Showroom Price
33,00,00034,99,000
RTO
2,89,0002,79,920
Insurance
85,37768,619
Accessories Charges
034,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
78,97683,450

