BMW M 1000 R or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW M 1000 R Price starts at Rs 33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). M 1000 R engine makes power and torque 206.5 bhp @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 11000 rpm. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour. The M 1000 R mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.