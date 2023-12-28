In 2023 BMW M 1000 R or BMW R 18 Transcontinental choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 BMW M 1000 R or BMW R 18 Transcontinental choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW M 1000 R Price starts at Rs 33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 18 Transcontinental Price starts at Rs 31.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). M 1000 R engine makes power and torque 206.5 bhp @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 11000 rpm. The M 1000 R mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The R 18 Transcontinental mileage is around 17.24 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less