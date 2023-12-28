In 2023 BMW M 1000 R or BMW M 1000 RR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 BMW M 1000 R or BMW M 1000 RR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW M 1000 R Price starts at Rs 33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW M 1000 RR Price starts at Rs 49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). M 1000 R engine makes power and torque 206.5 bhp @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 11000 rpm. On the other hand, M 1000 RR engine makes power & torque 212.1 PS @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 11000 rpm respectively. The M 1000 R mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The M 1000 RR mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less