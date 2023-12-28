Saved Articles

BMW M 1000 R vs BMW M 1000 RR

In 2023 BMW M 1000 R or BMW M 1000 RR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

M 1000 R
BMW M 1000 R
Standard
₹33.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
M 1000 RR
BMW M 1000 RR
STD
₹49.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
206.5 bhp @ 14500 rpm212.1 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm49.7 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 11000 rpm113 Nm @ 11000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
999 cc999 cc
Cooling System
Water/Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Wet MultiplateMultiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement
No Of Cylinders
4-
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
80 mm80 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2BS6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
36,74,37753,86,738
Ex-Showroom Price
33,00,00049,00,000
RTO
2,89,0003,92,000
Insurance
85,37794,738
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
78,9761,15,782

