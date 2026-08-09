In 2026 BMW K 1600 GTL or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 GTL Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs. 25.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K 1600 GTL engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the K 1600 GTL in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The K 1600 GTL mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 16.66 kmpl.
K 1600 GTL vs Z H2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K 1600 gtl
|Z h2
|Brand
|BMW
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 35.62 Lakhs
|₹ 25.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.9 kmpl
|16.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1649 cc
|998 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS PS
|200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS