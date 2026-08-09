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HomeCompare BikesK 1600 GTL vs Z H2

BMW K 1600 GTL vs Kawasaki Z H2

In 2026 BMW K 1600 GTL or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 GTL Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs. 25.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K 1600 GTL engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the K 1600 GTL in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The K 1600 GTL mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 16.66 kmpl.
K 1600 GTL vs Z H2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS K 1600 gtl Z h2
BrandBMWKawasaki
Price₹ 35.62 Lakhs₹ 25.85 Lakhs
Mileage16.9 kmpl16.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity1649 cc998 cc
Power160.4 PS PS200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS

Filters
K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
STD
₹35.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2
STD
₹25.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW K 1600 GTL Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Engine View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
26.5 L19 L
Length
2489 mm2085 mm
Ground Clearance
146 mm140 mm
Wheelbase
1618 mm1455 mm
Height
1465 mm1130 mm
Kerb Weight
358 kg239 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm830 mm
Width
1000 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
200 kmph280 kmph
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 6750 rpm200 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
67 mm55 mm
Max Torque
180 Nm @ 5250 rpm137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1649 cc998 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil/ Watercooled 4-Stroke In-line 6-Cylinder Engine, Two Overhead Camshafts, Four Valves Per CylinderLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
Clutch
Anti-hopping Clutch-
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
64
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm76 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Cast aluminium, Load-bearing engine-
Front Suspension
Motorrad DuoleverInverted Separate Function fork (SFF-BP) with adjustable compression and rebound damping, and spring preload adjustability
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swing armUni-Trak, gas-charged shock, adjustable rebound damping, and spring preload adjustability
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Dynamic ESA, Steering Stabiliser, Tyre Pressure Control, On-board Computer, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Central Locking System, Anti-theft Alarm System, Storage CompartmentKTRC, KCMF, KIBS
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,20,70028,86,190
Ex-Showroom Price
35,62,00025,85,000
RTO
2,84,9602,13,380
Insurance
73,74087,810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,27162,035

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