In 2026 BMW K 1600 GTL or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 GTL Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs. 24.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K 1600 GTL engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, Super Chief Limited engine makes power & torque 88 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. BMW offers the K 1600 GTL in 3 colours. Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours. The K 1600 GTL mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
K 1600 GTL vs Super Chief Limited Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K 1600 gtl
|Super chief limited
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 35.62 Lakhs
|₹ 24.33 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.9 kmpl
|14.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1649 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS PS
|88 PS PS