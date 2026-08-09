In 2026 BMW K 1600 GTL or Indian FTR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 GTL Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K 1600 GTL engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, FTR engine makes power & torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm respectively. BMW offers the K 1600 GTL in 3 colours. The K 1600 GTL mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl.
K 1600 GTL vs FTR Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K 1600 gtl
|Ftr
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 35.62 Lakhs
|₹ 19.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.9 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1649 cc
|1203 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS PS
|167.23 PS PS