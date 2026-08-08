In 2026 BMW K 1600 GTL or Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 GTL Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K 1600 GTL engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. BMW offers the K 1600 GTL in 3 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. The K 1600 GTL mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
K 1600 GTL vs Heritage Classic [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K 1600 gtl
|Heritage classic [2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 35.62 Lakhs
|₹ 27.19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.9 kmpl
|18.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1649 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS PS
|95.1 PS PS