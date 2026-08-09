In 2026 BMW K 1600 GTL or Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 GTL Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 24.62 Lakhs (last recorded price). K 1600 GTL engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 208 PS PS & 123 Nm respectively. BMW offers the K 1600 GTL in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] in 3 colours. The K 1600 GTL mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] mileage is around 13.2 kmpl.
K 1600 GTL vs Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K 1600 gtl
|Streetfighter v4 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 35.62 Lakhs
|₹ 24.62 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.9 kmpl
|13.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1649 cc
|1103 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS PS
|208 PS PS