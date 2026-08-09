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HomeCompare BikesK 1600 GTL vs S 1000 RR

BMW K 1600 GTL vs BMW S 1000 RR

In 2026 BMW K 1600 GTL or BMW S 1000 RR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 GTL Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs. 23.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K 1600 GTL engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, S 1000 RR engine makes power & torque 206.66 PS PS & 113 Nm respectively. BMW offers the K 1600 GTL in 3 colours. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. The K 1600 GTL mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl.
K 1600 GTL vs S 1000 RR Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS K 1600 gtl S 1000 rr
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 35.62 Lakhs₹ 23.25 Lakhs
Mileage16.9 kmpl15.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1649 cc999 cc
Power160.4 PS PS206.66 PS PS

Filters
K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
STD
₹35.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR
STD BS6
₹23.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW K 1600 GTL Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
26.5 L16.5 L
Length
2489 mm2073 mm
Ground Clearance
146 mm140 mm
Wheelbase
1618 mm1441 mm
Height
1465 mm1151 mm
Kerb Weight
358 kg197 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm824 mm
Width
1000 mm848 mm
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
200 kmph303 kmph
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 6750 rpm206.66 PS @ 13750 rpm
Stroke
67 mm49.7 mm
Max Torque
180 Nm @ 5250 rpm113 Nm @ 11000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1649 cc999 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil/ Watercooled 4-Stroke In-line 6-Cylinder Engine, Two Overhead Camshafts, Four Valves Per CylinderWater/oil Cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinder
Clutch
Anti-hopping ClutchMultiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
64
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionElectronic Injection
Bore
72 mm80 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Cast aluminium, Load-bearing engine-
Front Suspension
Motorrad DuoleverUpside- down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, spring preload, rebound and compression stages adjustable, 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swing armAluminium swing arm, full floater pro, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable spring preload, 117 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Dynamic ESA, Steering Stabiliser, Tyre Pressure Control, On-board Computer, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Central Locking System, Anti-theft Alarm System, Storage CompartmentGear Shift Assistant Pro, ABS Pro, M GPS Laptrigger, Dynamic Brake Control, On-board Computer
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes6.5 Inch TFT
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,20,70025,65,326
Ex-Showroom Price
35,62,00023,25,000
RTO
2,84,9601,86,000
Insurance
73,74054,326
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,27155,138

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