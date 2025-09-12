hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesK 1600 GTL vs R 18 Transcontinental

BMW K 1600 GTL vs BMW R 18 Transcontinental

In 2026 BMW K 1600 GTL or BMW R 18 Transcontinental choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 GTL Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 18 Transcontinental Price starts at Rs. 34.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K 1600 GTL engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, R 18 Transcontinental engine makes power & torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm respectively. BMW offers the K 1600 GTL in 3 colours. The K 1600 GTL mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The R 18 Transcontinental mileage is around 17.24 kmpl.
K 1600 GTL vs R 18 Transcontinental Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS K 1600 gtl R 18 transcontinental
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 35.62 Lakhs₹ 34.73 Lakhs
Mileage16.9 kmpl17.24 kmpl
Engine Capacity1649 cc1802 cc
Power160.4 PS PS91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS

Filters
K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
STD
₹35.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
STD
₹34.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

BMW K 1600 GTL Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
26.5 L24 L
Length
2489 mm2640 mm
Ground Clearance
146 mm-
Wheelbase
1618 mm740 mm
Height
1465 mm1500 mm
Kerb Weight
358 kg427 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm740 mm
Width
1000 mmCruiser Bikes
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
200 kmph180 kmph
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 6750 rpm91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm
Stroke
67 mm100 mm
Max Torque
180 Nm @ 5250 rpm158 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1649 cc1802 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil/ Watercooled 4-Stroke In-line 6-Cylinder Engine, Two Overhead Camshafts, Four Valves Per CylinderAir-oil-cooled two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine with two chain-driven camshafts above the crankshaft
Clutch
Anti-hopping ClutchSingle-disk dry clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
62
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm107.1 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Cast aluminium, Load-bearing engineDouble loop steel frame with bolted beams
Front Suspension
Motorrad DuoleverTelescopic fork
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swing armSteel swingarm with central shock strut
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Dynamic ESA, Steering Stabiliser, Tyre Pressure Control, On-board Computer, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Central Locking System, Anti-theft Alarm System, Storage CompartmentOn-board Computer
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesColoured TFT Screen
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,20,70038,23,183
Ex-Showroom Price
35,62,00034,73,000
RTO
2,84,9602,77,840
Insurance
73,74072,343
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,27182,175

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Pope Leo XIV blessed the BMW R 18 Transcontinental for charity.
Pope Leo XIV blesses a unique BMW R 18 Transcontinental for charity auction
12 Sept 2025
The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
BMW R18 Transcontinental is powered by a 1,802 cc boxer engine that is air-oil cooled.
India gets BMW R18 Transcontinental 1800cc monster bike. With monster price
23 Mar 2023
View all
  News

Latest Videos

German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
The 2025 BMW X3 has been launched in India and it starts at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75.80 lakh for the petrol variant.
BMW aims record sales in India in 2025 with iX1 LWB, says Vikram Pawah
21 Jan 2025
The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
3 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers