In 2026 BMW K 1600 GTL or BMW R 18 Transcontinental choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 GTL Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 18 Transcontinental Price starts at Rs. 34.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K 1600 GTL engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, R 18 Transcontinental engine makes power & torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm respectively. BMW offers the K 1600 GTL in 3 colours. The K 1600 GTL mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The R 18 Transcontinental mileage is around 17.24 kmpl.
K 1600 GTL vs R 18 Transcontinental Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K 1600 gtl
|R 18 transcontinental
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 35.62 Lakhs
|₹ 34.73 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.9 kmpl
|17.24 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1649 cc
|1802 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS PS
|91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS