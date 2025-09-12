In 2026 BMW K 1600 GTL or BMW R 18 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 GTL Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs. 19.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). K 1600 GTL engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, R 18 engine makes power & torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the K 1600 GTL in 3 colours. BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours. The K 1600 GTL mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
K 1600 GTL vs R 18 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K 1600 gtl
|R 18
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 35.62 Lakhs
|₹ 19.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.9 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1649 cc
|1802 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS PS
|91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS