In 2026 BMW K 1600 GTL or BMW R 1250 RT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 GTL Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K 1600 GTL engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, R 1250 RT engine makes power & torque 135.9 PS PS & 143 Nm respectively. BMW offers the K 1600 GTL in 3 colours. BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours. The K 1600 GTL mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21 kmpl.
K 1600 GTL vs R 1250 RT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K 1600 gtl
|R 1250 rt
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 35.62 Lakhs
|₹ 24.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.9 kmpl
|21 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1649 cc
|1254 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS PS
|135.9 PS PS