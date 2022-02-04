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HomeCompare BikesK 1600 GTL vs R 1250 RT

BMW K 1600 GTL vs BMW R 1250 RT

In 2026 BMW K 1600 GTL or BMW R 1250 RT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 GTL Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K 1600 GTL engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, R 1250 RT engine makes power & torque 135.9 PS PS & 143 Nm respectively. BMW offers the K 1600 GTL in 3 colours. BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours. The K 1600 GTL mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21 kmpl.
K 1600 GTL vs R 1250 RT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS K 1600 gtl R 1250 rt
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 35.62 Lakhs₹ 24.95 Lakhs
Mileage16.9 kmpl21 kmpl
Engine Capacity1649 cc1254 cc
Power160.4 PS PS135.9 PS PS

Filters
K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
STD
₹35.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R 1250 RT
BMW R 1250 RT
STD
₹24.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW K 1600 GTL Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
26.5 L25 L
Length
2489 mm2222 mm
Ground Clearance
146 mm-
Wheelbase
1618 mm1485 mm
Height
1465 mm1570 mm
Kerb Weight
358 kg279 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm825 mm
Width
1000 mm985 mm
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
200 kmph200 kmph
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 6750 rpm135.9 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
67 mm76 mm
Max Torque
180 Nm @ 5250 rpm143 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1649 cc1254 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil/ Watercooled 4-Stroke In-line 6-Cylinder Engine, Two Overhead Camshafts, Four Valves Per CylinderAir/Liquid Cooled Four Stroke Flat Twin Engine, Double Overhead Camshaft, One Balance Shaft And Variable Engine Timing System BMW Shiftcam.
Clutch
Anti-hopping ClutchWet clutch with an anti-hopping function, hydraulic activation
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled & Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
62
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm102.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Cast aluminium, Load-bearing engine-
Front Suspension
Motorrad DuoleverBMW Motorrad Telelever, central spring strut, standard diameter 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swing armCast aluminium single-sided swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever, WAD spring strut, spring preload continuously and hydraulically adjustable via adjuster knob, adjustable rebound-stage damping via
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Dynamic ESA, Steering Stabiliser, Tyre Pressure Control, On-board Computer, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Central Locking System, Anti-theft Alarm System, Storage CompartmentMW ShiftCam, On-board Computer, Radio Software, ABS Pro, Electronic Immobiliser, Luggage Rack
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes10.25 inch
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,20,70027,51,594
Ex-Showroom Price
35,62,00024,95,000
RTO
2,84,9601,99,600
Insurance
73,74056,994
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,27159,142

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