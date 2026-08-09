In 2026 BMW K 1600 GTL or BMW R 1250 GS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 GTL Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 1250 GS Price starts at Rs. 20.55 Lakhs (last recorded price). K 1600 GTL engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, R 1250 GS engine makes power & torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm respectively. BMW offers the K 1600 GTL in 3 colours. BMW offers the R 1250 GS in 2 colours. The K 1600 GTL mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The R 1250 GS mileage is around 15.0 kmpl.
K 1600 GTL vs R 1250 GS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K 1600 gtl
|R 1250 gs
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 35.62 Lakhs
|₹ 20.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.9 kmpl
|15.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1649 cc
|1254 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS PS
|136 PS PS