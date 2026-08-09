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HomeCompare BikesK 1600 GTL vs K 1600 Bagger

BMW K 1600 GTL vs BMW K 1600 Bagger

In 2026 BMW K 1600 GTL or BMW K 1600 Bagger choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 GTL Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW K 1600 Bagger Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K 1600 GTL engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, K 1600 Bagger engine makes power & torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm respectively. BMW offers the K 1600 GTL in 3 colours. The K 1600 GTL mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The K 1600 Bagger mileage is around 16.94 kmpl.
K 1600 GTL vs K 1600 Bagger Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS K 1600 gtl K 1600 bagger
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 35.62 Lakhs₹ 35.62 Lakhs
Mileage16.9 kmpl16.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity1649 cc1649 cc
Power160.4 PS PS160.4 PS PS

Filters
K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
STD
₹35.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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K 1600 Bagger
BMW K 1600 Bagger
STD
₹35.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW K 1600 GTL Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
26.5 L26.5 L
Length
2489 mm2470 mm
Ground Clearance
146 mm-
Wheelbase
1618 mm1618 mm
Height
1465 mm1340 - 1440 mm
Kerb Weight
358 kg344 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm750 mm
Width
1000 mm1000 mm
Wheel Size
17 inch17 inch
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
200 kmph200 kmph
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 6750 rpm160.4 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
67 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
180 Nm @ 5250 rpm180 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft Drive-
Displacement
1649 cc1649 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil/ Watercooled 4-Stroke In-line 6-Cylinder Engine, Two Overhead Camshafts, Four Valves Per CylinderOil/Watercooled 4-Stroke In-line 6-Cylinder Engine, Two Overhead Camshafts, Four Valves Per Cylinder
Clutch
Anti-hopping ClutchMultiple-disc clutch in oil bath
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
66
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only,Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Cast aluminium, Load-bearing engineBridge-type frame, cast aluminium, load-bearing engine
Front Suspension
Motorrad DuoleverBMW Motorrad Duolever; central spring strut
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swing armCast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Dynamic
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Dynamic ESA, Steering Stabiliser, Tyre Pressure Control, On-board Computer, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Central Locking System, Anti-theft Alarm System, Storage CompartmentABS Pro, Dynamic ESA, Steering Stabiliser, Tyre Pressure Control, On-board Computer, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Central Locking System, Anti-theft Alarm System, Inner Leg Curve - 1760 mm, 12v Socket, Two-tone Fanfare, Revolution Counter, Electronic Immobiliser, Heated GripsSeat Heating, Handbrake Lever Adjustable, Hill Start Control Pro, Floorboards, Floor Lighting, Radio Software, Glove Compartment, Steering head angel, Castor - 106.4 mm
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes10.25 Coloured TFT Screen
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,20,70039,20,700
Ex-Showroom Price
35,62,00035,62,000
RTO
2,84,9602,84,960
Insurance
73,74073,740
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,27184,271

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