In 2026 BMW K 1600 Grand America or Indian Springfield choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 Grand America Price starts at Rs. 33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Springfield Price starts at Rs. 41.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K 1600 Grand America engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. Indian offers the Springfield in 3 colours. The K 1600 Grand America mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Springfield mileage is around 20 kmpl.
K 1600 Grand America vs Springfield Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K 1600 grand america
|Springfield
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 33 Lakhs
|₹ 41.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.9 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1649 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS PS
|-