In 2026 BMW K 1600 Grand America or Indian Roadmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 Grand America Price starts at Rs. 33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Roadmaster Price starts at Rs. 43.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K 1600 Grand America engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, Roadmaster engine makes power & torque 74 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Roadmaster in 7 colours. The K 1600 Grand America mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Roadmaster mileage is around 20 kmpl.
K 1600 Grand America vs Roadmaster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K 1600 grand america
|Roadmaster
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 33 Lakhs
|₹ 43.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.9 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1649 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS PS
|74 PS PS