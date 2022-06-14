In 2026 BMW K 1600 Grand America or Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 Grand America Price starts at Rs. 33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (last recorded price). K 1600 Grand America engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. Indian offers the Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] in 2 colours. The K 1600 Grand America mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
K 1600 Grand America vs Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K 1600 grand america
|Chieftain elite [2023-2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 33 Lakhs
|₹ 38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.9 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1649 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS PS
|-