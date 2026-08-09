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HomeCompare BikesK 1600 Bagger vs Super Chief Limited

BMW K 1600 Bagger vs Indian Super Chief Limited

In 2026 BMW K 1600 Bagger or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 Bagger Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs. 24.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K 1600 Bagger engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, Super Chief Limited engine makes power & torque 88 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours. The K 1600 Bagger mileage is around 16.94 kmpl. The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
K 1600 Bagger vs Super Chief Limited Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS K 1600 bagger Super chief limited
BrandBMWIndian
Price₹ 35.62 Lakhs₹ 24.33 Lakhs
Mileage16.94 kmpl14.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1649 cc1890 cc
Power160.4 PS PS88 PS PS

Filters
K 1600 Bagger
BMW K 1600 Bagger
STD
₹35.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Chief Limited
Indian Super Chief Limited
Black Metallic
₹24.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW K 1600 Bagger Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Headlight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
26.5 L15.1 L
Length
2470 mm2286 mm
Wheelbase
1618 mm1626 mm
Height
1340 - 1440 mm1203 mm
Kerb Weight
344 kg335 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm665 mm
Width
1000 mm1079 mm
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
450.5 km211.4 km
Max Speed
200 kmph185 kmph
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 6750 rpm88 PS
Stroke
67.5 mm113 mm
Max Torque
180 Nm @ 5250 rpm162 Nm @ 3200 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
1649 cc1890 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil/Watercooled 4-Stroke In-line 6-Cylinder Engine, Two Overhead Camshafts, Four Valves Per CylinderThunderstroke 116
Clutch
Multiple-disc clutch in oil bathWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
62
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
72 mm103.2 mm
Chassis
Bridge-type frame, cast aluminium, load-bearing engine-
Front Suspension
BMW Motorrad Duolever; central spring strutTelescopic Fork / 132 mm
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad ParaleverDual Shocks w/ adjustable preload / 75 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,DynamicYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Dynamic ESA, Steering Stabiliser, Tyre Pressure Control, On-board Computer, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Central Locking System, Anti-theft Alarm System, Inner Leg Curve - 1760 mm, 12v Socket, Two-tone Fanfare, Revolution Counter, Electronic Immobiliser, Heated GripsSeat Heating, Handbrake Lever Adjustable, Hill Start Control Pro, Floorboards, Floor Lighting, Radio Software, Glove Compartment, Steering head angel, Castor - 106.4 mmExhaust - Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover, Ambient Temperature, Gear Indicator, Vehicle Status (Vengine Hours), Vehicle Info (Speed, Fuel Range, RPM, Gear Position), Current Ride Data (Distance, Moving Time, Stop Time, Altitude, Altitude Change)
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
10.25 Coloured TFT ScreenSports,Touring
Battery Capacity
12 V / 16 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,20,70027,01,530
Ex-Showroom Price
35,62,00024,33,264
RTO
2,84,9602,18,994
Insurance
73,74049,272
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,27158,066

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