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HomeCompare BikesK 1600 Bagger vs CBR1000RR-R

BMW K 1600 Bagger vs Honda CBR1000RR-R

In 2026 BMW K 1600 Bagger or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 Bagger Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). K 1600 Bagger engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The K 1600 Bagger mileage is around 16.94 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
K 1600 Bagger vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS K 1600 bagger Cbr1000rr-r
BrandBMWHonda
Price₹ 35.62 Lakhs₹ 23.11 Lakhs
Mileage16.94 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1649 cc1000 cc
Power160.4 PS PS217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS

Filters
K 1600 Bagger
BMW K 1600 Bagger
STD
₹35.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW K 1600 Bagger Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
26.5 L16.1 L
Length
2470 mm2100 mm
Wheelbase
1618 mm1455 mm
Height
1340 - 1440 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
344 kg201 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm830 mm
Width
1000 mm745 mm
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm330 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
450.5 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph297 kmph
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 6750 rpm217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm48.5 mm
Max Torque
180 Nm @ 5250 rpm113 Nm @ 12500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
1649 cc1000 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Oil/Watercooled 4-Stroke In-line 6-Cylinder Engine, Two Overhead Camshafts, Four Valves Per CylinderLiquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4
Clutch
Multiple-disc clutch in oil bathWet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipper
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
64
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
72 mm81 mm
Chassis
Bridge-type frame, cast aluminium, load-bearing engineAluminium composite twin spar
Front Suspension
BMW Motorrad Duolever; central spring strutShowa Telescopic Inverted Fork with an inner tube diameter of 43mm, and a Big Piston Front Fork with preload, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm stroke.
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad ParaleverUnit Pro-Link with gas-charged HMAS damper featuring 10-step preload, stepless compression and rebound damping adjustment, 137mm stroke. Showa Balance-Free Rear Cushion with preload, compression
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,DynamicYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Dynamic ESA, Steering Stabiliser, Tyre Pressure Control, On-board Computer, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Central Locking System, Anti-theft Alarm System, Inner Leg Curve - 1760 mm, 12v Socket, Two-tone Fanfare, Revolution Counter, Electronic Immobiliser, Heated GripsSeat Heating, Handbrake Lever Adjustable, Hill Start Control Pro, Floorboards, Floor Lighting, Radio Software, Glove Compartment, Steering head angel, Castor - 106.4 mmTorque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Smart Key, Honda Ignition Security System, Caster Angle - 24, Trail - 102 mm
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
10.25 Coloured TFT ScreenTFT
Battery Capacity
12 V / 16 Ah6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,20,70025,50,306
Ex-Showroom Price
35,62,00023,11,292
RTO
2,84,9601,84,903
Insurance
73,74054,111
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,27154,816

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