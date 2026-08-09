In 2026 BMW K 1600 Bagger or Harley-Davidson Road King choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 Bagger Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs. 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). K 1600 Bagger engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, Road King engine makes power & torque 84.2 PS PS & 147 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Road King in 3 colours. The K 1600 Bagger mileage is around 16.94 kmpl. The Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl.
K 1600 Bagger vs Road King Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K 1600 bagger
|Road king
|Brand
|BMW
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 35.62 Lakhs
|₹ 26.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.94 kmpl
|17.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1649 cc
|1745 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS PS
|84.2 PS PS