In 2026 BMW K 1600 Bagger or Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 Bagger Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). K 1600 Bagger engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. Harley-Davidson offers the Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour. The K 1600 Bagger mileage is around 16.94 kmpl. The Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
K 1600 Bagger vs Electra Glide Standard Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K 1600 bagger
|Electra glide standard
|Brand
|BMW
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 35.62 Lakhs
|₹ 24.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.94 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1649 cc
|745 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS PS
|-