In 2026 BMW K 1600 Bagger or Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 Bagger Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 27.73 Lakhs (last recorded price). K 1600 Bagger engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, Panigale V4 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 220 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V4 [2021-2025] in 3 colours. The K 1600 Bagger mileage is around 16.94 kmpl. The Panigale V4 [2021-2025] mileage is around 13.1 kmpl.
K 1600 Bagger vs Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K 1600 bagger
|Panigale v4 [2021-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 35.62 Lakhs
|₹ 27.73 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.94 kmpl
|13.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1649 cc
|998 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS PS
|220 PS PS