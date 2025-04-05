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HomeCompare BikesG 310 R vs Adventure [2024]

BMW G 310 R vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 BMW G 310 R or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The G 310 R mileage is around 32.46 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
G 310 R vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 r Adventure [2024]
BrandBMWYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.9 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage32.46 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity313 cc334 cc
Power34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS29.60 PS PS

Filters
G 310 R
BMW G 310 R
STD
₹2.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW G 310 R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
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Rear Right View
Rear View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
2005 mm-
Wheelbase
1380 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg187 kg
Height
1080 mm-
Saddle Height
785 mm815 mm
Width
849 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
YesDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :- 150/60-R17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
330 km-
Max Speed
143 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
34 PS @ 9500 rpm29.6 PS
Stroke
62.1 mm-
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm29.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
313 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts, wet sump lubricationSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi-disc clutch in oil bath-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6-SPEED
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2-
Bore
80 mm-
Chassis
Tubular space frame-
Front Suspension
Upside down fork , 41 mmTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing armMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Electric throttle Ride by Wire-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Optional-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,26,7672,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
2,90,0001,98,111
RTO
23,20015,848
Insurance
13,56712,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,0234,857

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