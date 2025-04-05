In 2026 BMW G 310 R or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The G 310 R mileage is around 32.46 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
G 310 R vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|G 310 r
|Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2.9 Lakhs
|₹ 1.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.46 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|313 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS
|29.77 PS PS