In 2026 BMW G 310 R or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours. The G 310 R mileage is around 32.46 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
G 310 R vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|G 310 r
|Roadster
|Brand
|BMW
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2.9 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.46 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|313 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS
|29.1 PS PS