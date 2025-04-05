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HomeCompare BikesG 310 R vs Roadster

BMW G 310 R vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 BMW G 310 R or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours. The G 310 R mileage is around 32.46 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
G 310 R vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 r Roadster
BrandBMWYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.9 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Mileage32.46 kmpl29.06 kmpl
Engine Capacity313 cc334 cc
Power34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS29.1 PS PS

Filters
G 310 R
BMW G 310 R
STD
₹2.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW G 310 R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Right View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L12.5 L
Length
2005 mm-
Wheelbase
1380 mm1440 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg194 kg
Height
1080 mm-
Saddle Height
785 mm795 mm
Width
849 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
YesDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :- 150/60-R17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
330 km-
Max Speed
143 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
34 PS @ 9500 rpm29.1 PS
Stroke
62.1 mm65 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm29.62 Nm @ 6000
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
313 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts, wet sump lubrication-
Clutch
Multi-disc clutch in oil bathAssist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm81 mm
Chassis
Tubular space frame-
Front Suspension
Upside down fork , 41 mmTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing armDual shocks
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Electric throttle Ride by Wire-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
Optional-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,26,7672,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
2,90,0001,93,565
RTO
23,20015,485
Insurance
13,56711,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,0234,750

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The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS were made in India by TVS Motor Company and exported to global markets
BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS discontinued in India
5 Apr 2025
BMW G 310 R is the most affordable motorcycle in the lineup.
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10 Aug 2024
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13 Sept 2025
Classic Legends will launch a special edition Yezdi Roadster on March 3, 2025
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13 Feb 2026
The BMW G 310 models get comprehensive EMI plans starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,999 for the G 310 R, while that for the BMW G 310 GS start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,999
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