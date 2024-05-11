HT Auto
BMW G 310 R vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

In 2024 BMW G 310 R or Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, F77 Mach 2 engine makes power & torque 36.2-40.2 hp PS & 90-100 Nm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours. The G 310 R mileage is around 32.46 kmpl. F77 Mach 2 has a range of up to 211-323 km/charge.
G 310 R vs F77 Mach 2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 r F77 mach 2
BrandBMWUltraviolette
Price₹ 2.5 Lakhs₹ 2.99 Lakhs
Range-211-323 km/charge
Mileage32.46 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity313 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

G 310 R
BMW G 310 R
STD
₹2.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
F77 Mach 2
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
STD
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
34 PS @ 9250 rpm27 kW
Stroke
62.1 mm-
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm90 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
10.9:1-
Displacement
313 cc-
Clutch
Multi-disc clutch in oil bath-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts and wet sump lubrication-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
80 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :- 150/60-R17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Total Weight
345 kg-
Fuel Reserve
1 L-
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Load Capacity
181 kg-
Length
2005 mm-
Wheelbase
1380 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg197 kg
Height
1080 mm-
Saddle Height
785 mm800 mm
Width
849 mm-
Chassis
Tubular space frame-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load adjustableMonoshock - preload adjustable
Front Suspension
Upside down fork, Ø 41 mmUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm. Preload adjustable
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tachometer
Digital-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Electric throttle Ride by Wire,Riding Mode - Glide | Combat | Ballistic, Dynamic stability control, Park assist, Find my vehicle, Deep sleep, Throttle control, GPS
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Display
YesMulti-function 5 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah7.1 kWh
DRLs
Yes-
Alternator
Three-phase alternator with 308 W-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance-FreeLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,81,2422,99,000
Ex-Showroom Price
2,50,0002,99,000
RTO
20,0000
Insurance
11,2420
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,0446,426

