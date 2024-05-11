In 2024 BMW G 310 R or Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of
their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm.
On the other hand, F77 Mach 2 engine makes power & torque 36.2-40.2 hp PS & 90-100 Nm respectively.
BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours.
The G 310 R mileage is around 32.46 kmpl.
F77 Mach 2 has a range of up to 211-323 km/charge.