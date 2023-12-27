Saved Articles

BMW G 310 R vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

In 2023 BMW G 310 R or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of ...Read More

G 310 R
BMW G 310 R
STD
₹2.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Astral
₹3.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
34 PS @ 9250 rpm47 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.9:1-
Displacement
313 cc648 cc
Clutch
Multi-disc clutch in oil bathWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts and wet sump lubricationParallel twin, 4 stroke, SOHC, Air-Oil Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
80 mm78 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,81,2424,04,920
Ex-Showroom Price
2,50,0003,54,398
RTO
20,00028,882
Insurance
11,24221,640
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,0448,703

