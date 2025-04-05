In 2026 BMW G 310 R or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours. The G 310 R mileage is around 32.46 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
G 310 R vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|G 310 r
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.9 Lakhs
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.46 kmpl
|38.23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|313 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS
|24.31 PS PS