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HomeCompare BikesG 310 R vs Meteor 350

BMW G 310 R vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In 2026 BMW G 310 R or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours. The G 310 R mileage is around 32.46 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
G 310 R vs Meteor 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 r Meteor 350
BrandBMWRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.9 Lakhs₹ 1.96 Lakhs
Mileage32.46 kmpl41.88 kmpl
Engine Capacity313 cc349.34 cc
Power34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS20.21 PS PS

Filters
G 310 R
BMW G 310 R
STD
₹2.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW G 310 R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L15 L
Length
2005 mm2140 mm
Wheelbase
1380 mm1400 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg191 kg
Height
1080 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm765 mm
Width
849 mm845 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
YesDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :- 150/60-R17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm270 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
330 km-
Max Speed
143 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
34 PS @ 9500 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
313 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts, wet sump lubricationSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled Engine
Clutch
Multi-disc clutch in oil bathWet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm72 mm
Chassis
Tubular space frame-
Front Suspension
Upside down fork , 41 mmTelescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing armTwin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Electric throttle Ride by WireLubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication, Engine Oil Grade - Sae 15 W 50 Api, Sl Grade, Jaso Ma 2 Semi Synthetic, Air Cleaner - Paper Element
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
USB Charging Port
OptionalYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,26,7672,22,855
Ex-Showroom Price
2,90,0001,95,762
RTO
23,20016,191
Insurance
13,56710,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,0234,790

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Latest Car & Bike News

The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS were made in India by TVS Motor Company and exported to global markets
BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS discontinued in India
5 Apr 2025
BMW G 310 R is the most affordable motorcycle in the lineup.
BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS gets benefits for August. Check details
10 Aug 2024
The BMW G 310 models get comprehensive EMI plans starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,999 for the G 310 R, while that for the BMW G 310 GS start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,999
BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS get festive offers, 0 down payment, extended warranty and more
16 Oct 2024
The 2025 Meteor 350 will be available in four variants - Fireball, Stellar, Aurora and Supernova.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 crosses 6 lakh global sales milestone
10 Mar 2026
The Sundowner Orange gets an orange fuel tank with a pin striping.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Edition bookings closed
2 Apr 2026
The Meteor 350 continues to be one of the most sorted cruisers in the segment. It is comfortable, feels at home on highways and handles surprisingly well too.
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7 Jul 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

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Road Test Review: Royal Enfield Meteor 350
6 Nov 2020
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India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
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21 Jan 2025
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