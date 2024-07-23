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HomeCompare BikesG 310 R vs Interceptor 650

BMW G 310 R vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

In 2026 BMW G 310 R or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The G 310 R mileage is around 32.46 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
G 310 R vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 r Interceptor 650
BrandBMWRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.9 Lakhs₹ 3.15 Lakhs
Mileage32.46 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity313 cc647.95 cc
Power34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS47.4 PS PS

Filters
G 310 R
BMW G 310 R
STD
₹2.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Canyon Red
₹3.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW G 310 R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L13.7 L
Length
2005 mm2119 mm
Wheelbase
1380 mm1398 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg218 kg
Height
1080 mm1067 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm804 mm
Width
849 mm835 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
YesDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :- 150/60-R17Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
330 km-
Max Speed
143 kmph212 kmph
Max Power
34 PS @ 9500 rpm47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
313 cc647.95 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts, wet sump lubricationInline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Clutch
Multi-disc clutch in oil bathWet multi plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm78 mm
Chassis
Tubular space frame-
Front Suspension
Upside down fork , 41 mmTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing armTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
Electric throttle Ride by WirePaper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil delivery
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
USB Charging Port
OptionalYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,26,7673,80,598
Ex-Showroom Price
2,90,0003,32,073
RTO
23,20027,096
Insurance
13,56721,429
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,0238,180

Interceptor 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Interceptor 650 vs Speed 400

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23 Jul 2024
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5 Apr 2025
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10 Aug 2024
Both motorcycles have retro designs but Interceptor 650 has few modern elements.
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