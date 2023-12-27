In 2023 BMW G 310 R or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 BMW G 310 R or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs 2.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9250 rpm & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm.
On the other hand, Himalayan 450 engine makes power & torque 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 40 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours.
The G 310 R mileage is around 39.44 kmpl.
The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
