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BMW G 310 R vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 BMW G 310 R or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The G 310 R mileage is around 32.46 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
G 310 R vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 r Himalayan
BrandBMWRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.9 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage32.46 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity313 cc411 cc
Power34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
G 310 R
BMW G 310 R
STD
₹2.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW G 310 R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L15+/- 0.5 L
Length
2005 mm2190 mm
Wheelbase
1380 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg199 kg
Height
1080 mm1370 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm800 mm
Width
849 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Yes-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :- 150/60-R17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
330 km-
Max Speed
143 kmph-
Max Power
34 PS @ 9500 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm86 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
313 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts, wet sump lubricationSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Multi-disc clutch in oil bathWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2bs6
Bore
80 mm78 mm
Chassis
Tubular space frameHalf-duplex split cradle frame
Front Suspension
Upside down fork , 41 mmTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing armMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Features
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Electric throttle Ride by Wire-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Optional-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead AcidVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,26,7672,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
2,90,0002,15,900
RTO
23,20017,772
Insurance
13,56720,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,0235,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS were made in India by TVS Motor Company and exported to global markets
BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS discontinued in India
5 Apr 2025
BMW G 310 R is the most affordable motorcycle in the lineup.
BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS gets benefits for August. Check details
10 Aug 2024
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Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
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5 Aug 2026
The BMW G 310 models get comprehensive EMI plans starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,999 for the G 310 R, while that for the BMW G 310 GS start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,999
BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS get festive offers, 0 down payment, extended warranty and more
16 Oct 2024
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11 May 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

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Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
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3 Nov 2023
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30 Jan 2025
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21 Jan 2025
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