In 2026 BMW G 310 R or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours. The G 310 R mileage is around 32.46 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
G 310 R vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|G 310 r
|Continental gt 650
|Brand
|BMW
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.9 Lakhs
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.46 kmpl
|27.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|313 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS
|47 bhp PS