In 2026 BMW G 310 R or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The G 310 R mileage is around 32.46 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
G 310 R vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|G 310 r
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.9 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.46 kmpl
|41.55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|313 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm