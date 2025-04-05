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HomeCompare BikesG 310 R vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

BMW G 310 R vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 BMW G 310 R or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The G 310 R mileage is around 32.46 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
G 310 R vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 r Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandBMWRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.9 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Mileage32.46 kmpl41.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity313 cc349.34 cc
Power34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm

Filters
G 310 R
BMW G 310 R
STD
₹2.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW G 310 R Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L13 L
Length
2005 mm2145 mm
Wheelbase
1380 mm1390 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg195 kg
Height
1080 mm1090 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm805 mm
Width
849 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
ABS
Yes-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :- 150/60-R17Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
330 km455 km
Max Speed
143 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
34 PS @ 9500 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
313 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts, wet sump lubrication4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
Clutch
Multi-disc clutch in oil bathWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2bs6
Bore
80 mm72 mm
Chassis
Tubular space frameTwin Downtube Spine Frame
Front Suspension
Upside down fork , 41 mmTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing armTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Electric throttle Ride by WireAir Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Optional-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead AcidMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,26,7672,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
2,90,0001,93,080
RTO
23,20015,946
Insurance
13,56710,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,0234,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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