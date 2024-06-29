HT Auto
In 2024 BMW G 310 R or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours. The G 310 R mileage is around 32.46 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
G 310 R vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 r Racer
BrandBMWMaruthisan
Price₹ 2.5 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage32.46 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity313 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

G 310 R
BMW G 310 R
STD
₹2.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
34 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Stroke
62.1 mm-
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10.9:1-
Displacement
313 cc-
Clutch
Multi-disc clutch in oil bath-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts and wet sump lubrication-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
80 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :- 150/60-R17Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Total Weight
345 kg-
Fuel Reserve
1 L-
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Load Capacity
181 kg-
Length
2005 mm-
Wheelbase
1380 mm-
Kerb Weight
164 kg-
Height
1080 mm-
Saddle Height
785 mm-
Width
849 mm-
Chassis
Tubular space frame-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load adjustable-
Front Suspension
Upside down fork, Ø 41 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tachometer
Digital-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Electric throttle Ride by Wire,-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah3.6 kWh
DRLs
Yes-
Alternator
Three-phase alternator with 308 W-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance-Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,81,2422,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
2,50,0001,92,740
RTO
20,0002,122
Insurance
11,2426,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,0444,317

