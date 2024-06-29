In 2024 BMW G 310 R or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours. The G 310 R mileage is around 32.46 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
G 310 R vs Racer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|G 310 r
|Racer
|Brand
|BMW
|Maruthisan
|Price
|₹ 2.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|32.46 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|313 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.