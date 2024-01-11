In 2024 BMW G 310 R or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 BMW G 310 R or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9250 rpm & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm.
On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm & 25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours.
Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours.
The G 310 R mileage is around 39.44 kmpl.
The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
