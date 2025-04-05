In 2026 BMW G 310 R or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours. The G 310 R mileage is around 32.46 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
G 310 R vs RC 390 Comparison