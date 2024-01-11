Saved Articles

BMW G 310 R vs KTM 390 Adventure

In 2024 BMW G 310 R or KTM 390 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

G 310 R
BMW G 310 R
STD
₹2.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
390 Adventure
KTM 390 Adventure
STD
₹3.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
34 PS @ 9250 rpm43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm60 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm37 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.9:1-
Displacement
313 cc373.2 cc
Clutch
Multi-disc clutch in oil bathPASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically Operated
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts and wet sump lubricationSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
80 mm89 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,81,2423,73,405
Ex-Showroom Price
2,50,0003,28,286
RTO
20,00026,262
Insurance
11,24218,857
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,0448,025

