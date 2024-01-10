Saved Articles

BMW G 310 R vs Joy e-bike Thunderbolt

In 2024 BMW G 310 R or Joy e-bike Thunderbolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

G 310 R
BMW G 310 R
STD
₹2.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Thunderbolt
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
34 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Stroke
62.1 mm-
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm230 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10.9:1-
Displacement
313 cc-
Clutch
Multi-disc clutch in oil bath-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts and wet sump lubrication-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
80 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,81,2422,33,000
Ex-Showroom Price
2,50,0002,33,000
RTO
20,0000
Insurance
11,2420
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,0445,008

