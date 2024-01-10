In 2024 BMW G 310 R or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BMW G 310 R or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price). G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9250 rpm & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Skyline engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The G 310 R mileage is around 39.44 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less