In 2023 BMW G 310 R or Jawa 42 Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 BMW G 310 R or Jawa 42 Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9250 rpm & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, 42 Bobber engine makes power & torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours. The G 310 R mileage is around 39.44 kmpl. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less