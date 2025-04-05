In 2026 BMW G 310 R or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The G 310 R mileage is around 32.46 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
G 310 R vs Hness CB350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|G 310 r
|Hness cb350
|Brand
|BMW
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 2.9 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.46 kmpl
|45.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|313 cc
|348 cc
|Power
|34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS
|21.07 PS PS