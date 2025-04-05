In 2026 BMW G 310 R or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The G 310 R mileage is around 32.46 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
G 310 R vs CB350RS Comparison