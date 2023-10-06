Saved Articles

BMW G 310 R vs Honda CB350RS

In 2023 BMW G 310 R or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

G 310 R
BMW G 310 R
STD
₹2.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
34 PS @ 9250 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm90.519 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.9:1-
Displacement
313 cc348.36 cc
Clutch
Multi-disc clutch in oil bathMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts and wet sump lubrication4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
80 mm70 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,81,2422,15,328
Ex-Showroom Price
2,50,0001,89,905
RTO
20,00015,192
Insurance
11,24210,231
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,0444,628

