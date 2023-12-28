In 2023 BMW G 310 R or Harley-Davidson X440 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 BMW G 310 R or Harley-Davidson X440 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9250 rpm & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, X440 engine makes power & torque 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm & 38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours. The G 310 R mileage is around 39.44 kmpl. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less