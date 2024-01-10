In 2024 BMW G 310 GS or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 BMW G 310 GS or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs 2.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm.
On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm & 29 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the G 310 GS in 3 colours.
Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Roadster in 1 colour.
The G 310 GS mileage is around 32.86 kmpl.
The Roadster mileage is around 28.53 kmpl.
