In 2024 BMW G 310 GS or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BMW G 310 GS or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs 2.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm & 29 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 GS in 3 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Roadster in 1 colour. The G 310 GS mileage is around 32.86 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 28.53 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less