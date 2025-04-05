In 2026 BMW G 310 GS or Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 28 Nm. On the other hand, F77 Mach 2 engine makes power & torque 36.2-40.2 bhp W & 90-100 Nm respectively. Ultraviolette offers the F77 Mach 2 in 9 colours. The G 310 GS mileage is around 29.26 kmpl. F77 Mach 2 has a range of up to 211-323 km/charge.
G 310 GS vs F77 Mach 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|G 310 gs
|F77 mach 2
|Brand
|BMW
|Ultraviolette
|Price
|₹ 3.3 Lakhs
|₹ 2.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|211-323 km/charge
|Mileage
|29.26 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|7.1 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|313 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.