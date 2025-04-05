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HomeCompare BikesG 310 GS vs F77 Mach 2

BMW G 310 GS vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

In 2026 BMW G 310 GS or Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 28 Nm. On the other hand, F77 Mach 2 engine makes power & torque 36.2-40.2 bhp W & 90-100 Nm respectively. Ultraviolette offers the F77 Mach 2 in 9 colours. The G 310 GS mileage is around 29.26 kmpl. F77 Mach 2 has a range of up to 211-323 km/charge.
G 310 GS vs F77 Mach 2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 gs F77 mach 2
BrandBMWUltraviolette
Price₹ 3.3 Lakhs₹ 2.99 Lakhs
Range-211-323 km/charge
Mileage29.26 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-7.1 kWh
Engine Capacity313 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Filters
G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
ABS BS6
₹3.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
F77 Mach 2
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
STD
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW G 310 GS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
2075 mm-
Wheelbase
1420 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
169.5 kg197 kg
Height
1230 mm-
Saddle Height
835 mm800 mm
Width
880 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-R19, Rear :- 150/70-R17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
327 km211 km
Max Speed
143 kmph155 kmph
Max Power
34 PS @ 9500 rpm27 kW
Stroke
62.1 mm-
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm90 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
313 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4-valves, Water-cooled DOHC engine-
Clutch
Mechanically operated multi disc wet clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
80 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Upside Down Fork , 41 mmUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm. Preload adjustable
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load adjustableMonoshock - preload adjustable
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Luggage Rack,Riding Mode - Glide | Combat | Ballistic, Dynamic stability control, Park assist, Find my vehicle, Deep sleep, Throttle control, GPS
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesMulti-function 5 Inch TFT
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah7.1 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MFLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,70,6392,99,000
Ex-Showroom Price
3,30,0002,99,000
RTO
26,4000
Insurance
14,2390
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,9666,426

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