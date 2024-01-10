In 2024 BMW G 310 GS or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of theirIn 2024 BMW G 310 GS or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs 2.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs 2.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm.
On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm & 28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the G 310 GS in 3 colours.
The G 310 GS mileage is around 32.86 kmpl.
The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl.